Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] Stock trading around $132.01 per share: What’s Next?

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: MAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.38%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that MAA Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call.

MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 4, 2021 through February 18, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-2391 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-7205 (International).

Over the last 12 months, MAA stock dropped by -1.26%. The one-year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.2. The average equity rating for MAA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.75 billion, with 114.22 million shares outstanding and 113.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 634.92K shares, MAA stock reached a trading volume of 965043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAA shares is $131.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on MAA stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAA shares from 110 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAA in the course of the last twelve months was 55.88.

MAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, MAA shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.35, while it was recorded at 127.27 for the last single week of trading, and 117.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.33 and a Gross Margin at +30.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAA is now 2.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.18. Additionally, MAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] managed to generate an average of $140,586 per employee.

MAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. go to 7.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,936 million, or 93.50% of MAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,402,088, which is approximately -2.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,806,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in MAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $889.77 million in MAA stock with ownership of nearly -8.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:MAA] by around 5,768,095 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 5,945,412 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 93,856,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,570,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 865,725 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 419,853 shares during the same period.