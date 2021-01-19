Market cap of Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] reaches 835.66M – now what?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -11.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.65. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Village Farms International Announces US$135 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF), announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 10,887,097 common shares in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of approximately US$135 million (approximately CAD$171 million) before placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Village Farms. Each share is being sold at a public offering price of US$12.40 (approximately CAD$15.70) per share.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable stock exchange approvals, and is expected to close on or about January 20, 2021. The net proceeds from this offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10457741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Village Farms International Inc. stands at 9.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.04%.

The market cap for VFF stock reached $835.66 million, with 66.06 million shares outstanding and 55.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 10457741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47.

How has VFF stock performed recently?

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 30.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.94 and a Gross Margin at -5.08. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $3,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.

Insider trade positions for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]

There are presently around $125 million, or 22.06% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,519,911, which is approximately -10.247% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,430,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.09 million in VFF stocks shares; and CORRIENTE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $11.93 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 4,231,662 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,754,086 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,860,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,846,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,146 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,321 shares during the same period.