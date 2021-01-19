Market cap of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] reaches 41.05M – now what?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [NASDAQ: EDTK] gained 9.81% or 0.31 points to close at $3.47 with a heavy trading volume of 1723580 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Skillful Craftsman Announces Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021.

14% year-over-year revenue growth28% year-over-year total fee-paying members growth.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

If we look at the average trading volume of 73.32K shares, EDTK reached to a volume of 1723580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDTK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EDTK stock

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.31 and a Gross Margin at +58.68. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.88.

Return on Total Capital for EDTK is now 56.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 107.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of EDTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDTK stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,732, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in EDTK stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in EDTK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [NASDAQ:EDTK] by around 20,537 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDTK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,537 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.