Market cap of Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] reaches 334.86M – now what?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] gained 18.74% on the last trading session, reaching $10.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Rekor Redefines Privacy, Security and Sharing for License Plate Data for Commercial and Government Users.

Company adds new features, greatly expands existing capabilities on its AI-based platform now called Rekor Scout™.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, announced that it released a major update to its automatic license plate and vehicle recognition software, Rekor Scout, formerly known as Rekor Watchman. Known for its ability to turn nearly any IP, traffic, or security camera into an AI-powered vehicle recognition system, the new version of Scout adds extensive new privacy, security and sharing controls for its commercial and government users.

Rekor Systems Inc. represents 26.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $334.86 million with the latest information. REKR stock price has been found in the range of $8.9101 to $11.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 547.89K shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 3303475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for REKR stock

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.33. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 70.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.40 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.01 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -44.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -546.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$30,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $39 million, or 18.60% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 973,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 694,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.34 million in REKR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.4 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 2095.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 2,859,840 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 35,822 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 819,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,715,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,615 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,061 shares during the same period.