Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 717.76M – now what?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $3.18 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.07, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Ideanomics Announces MEG December and Q4 Sales Activity.

– A total of 439 units delivered in December 2020.

– A total of 706 units delivered in Q4 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.80 percent and weekly performance of 0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 139.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 70.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 238.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.92M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 82661604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 70.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 364.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 1.31 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36 million, or 4.80% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: M&T BANK CORP with ownership of 2,941,446, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,220,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.06 million in IDEX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.41 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 1341.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,940,784 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,263,944 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,122,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,326,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,635 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 800,182 shares during the same period.