Market cap of Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] reaches 81.31M – now what?

Charah Solutions Inc. [NYSE: CHRA] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 42.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.85. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Charah Solutions Awarded Large-Scale, 12-Year Ash Marketing Contract by Dominion Energy for Beneficial Use of 8.1 Million Tons of Reclaimed Ponded Coal Ash.

Pond Ash from Chesterfield Power Station in Virginia Will Be Recycled and Sold for Beneficial Use in Portland Cement.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, announced that it has been awarded a marketing contract by Dominion Energy for the beneficiation and utilization of up to 8.1 million tons of reclaimed ponded coal ash at its Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, VA. Dominion Energy is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29947817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Charah Solutions Inc. stands at 14.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.71%.

The market cap for CHRA stock reached $81.31 million, with 29.99 million shares outstanding and 11.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.03K shares, CHRA reached a trading volume of 29947817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRA shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Charah Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Charah Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CHRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charah Solutions Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRA in the course of the last twelve months was 58.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CHRA stock performed recently?

Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.49. With this latest performance, CHRA shares gained by 33.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.65 for Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. Charah Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for CHRA is now -6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 389.80. Additionally, CHRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 323.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] managed to generate an average of -$28,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Charah Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charah Solutions Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRA.

Insider trade positions for Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]

There are presently around $38 million, or 88.70% of CHRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRA stocks are: PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,980,339, which is approximately 496.651% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 2,936,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 million in CHRA stocks shares; and NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP, currently with $7.11 million in CHRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charah Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Charah Solutions Inc. [NYSE:CHRA] by around 2,579,629 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 241,963 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,929,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,751,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 112,129 shares during the same period.