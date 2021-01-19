Market Analysts see Trimble Inc. [TRMB] gaining to $61. Time to buy?

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.46. The company report on January 16, 2021 that Trimble Set to Join S&P 500; YETI Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hilltop Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Trimble Inc. (NASD:TRMB) will replace Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) will replace Trimble in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will replace YETI Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 21. S&P 500/100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) acquired Concho Resources in a deal completed.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

The results of the trading session contributed to over 940806 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trimble Inc. stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for TRMB stock reached $17.48 billion, with 250.70 million shares outstanding and 249.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, TRMB reached a trading volume of 940806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trimble Inc. [TRMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $61.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Trimble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $44, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on TRMB stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TRMB shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TRMB stock performed recently?

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, TRMB shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.21, while it was recorded at 70.87 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trimble Inc. [TRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. Trimble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for TRMB is now 8.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.68. Additionally, TRMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] managed to generate an average of $44,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trimble Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

There are presently around $15,536 million, or 97.70% of TRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,472,270, which is approximately -2.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,306,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in TRMB stock with ownership of nearly -5.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trimble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB] by around 9,259,618 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 16,307,815 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 198,094,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,661,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMB stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,457,840 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,562,271 shares during the same period.