Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Market Analysts see Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.15. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Open Lending Signs Royal Credit Union to the Lenders Protection™ Program.

Royal CU partners with Open Lending to grow their auto loan portfolio.

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. The company announced that Royal Credit Union, a $3.3 billion institution based in Eau Claire, WI, has selected Open Lending’s Lenders Protection™ program to help grow their auto lending portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 964322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Open Lending Corporation stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.43%.

The market cap for LPRO stock reached $4.88 billion, with 115.19 million shares outstanding and 91.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 964322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $38.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 127.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has LPRO stock performed recently?

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.01. With this latest performance, LPRO shares gained by 16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.45, while it was recorded at 37.23 for the last single week of trading.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Earnings analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Lending Corporation go to 51.80%.

Insider trade positions for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $1,638 million, or 46.00% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,446,708, which is approximately 96.207% of the company’s market cap and around 23.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,104,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.9 million in LPRO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $139.87 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 28,087,129 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,375 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,662,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,930,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,788,013 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,007,184 shares during the same period.

