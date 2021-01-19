LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] Revenue clocked in at $36.90 million, up 21.43% YTD: What’s Next?

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTH] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 13.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.76. The company report on January 15, 2021 that LightPath Technologies Grows International Presence with New European Sales Office.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company, “or “we”), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, is pleased to announce the opening of it’s newest sales office in Germany to stimulate sales of its expanding range of products in Europe.

Dr. Athanasios “Thanassis” Kokorakis, who recently joined the LightPath team, will manage the direct sales interactions and be responsible for driving revenue growth in this territory. Thanassis comes to LightPath with over 20 years of sales experience including time with companies like Ocean Optics, Newport Spectra Physics and Lightwave Electronics. Thanassis will be based in Würzburg, Germany, which is about an hour away from the Frankfurt Airport and steps into the newly created role of Sales Director and is responsible for expanding new business growth of the entire company portfolio throughout Europe and the Middle East.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3258540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LightPath Technologies Inc. stands at 12.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.75%.

The market cap for LPTH stock reached $126.28 million, with 25.98 million shares outstanding and 20.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 374.35K shares, LPTH reached a trading volume of 3258540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTH shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2017, representing the official price target for LightPath Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on LPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightPath Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPTH in the course of the last twelve months was 252.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has LPTH stock performed recently?

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.93. With this latest performance, LPTH shares gained by 48.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 601.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.48.

Return on Total Capital for LPTH is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.07. Additionally, LPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] managed to generate an average of $2,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.LightPath Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTH.

Insider trade positions for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]

There are presently around $30 million, or 31.20% of LPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,400,101, which is approximately 68.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,269,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 million in LPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.8 million in LPTH stock with ownership of nearly 68.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LightPath Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH] by around 1,755,003 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,073,560 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,507,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,336,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,398 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,797 shares during the same period.