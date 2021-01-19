Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] is -3.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRPA] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.66 during the day while it closed the day at $4.18. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Meeting.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020, which will occur immediately following the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations will begin at approximately 9:00am M.T. and Liberty TripAdvisor’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at approximately 10:40am E.S.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/event/2020libertyinvestormeeting/. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty TripAdvisor’s financial performance and outlook.

After the presentations, Greg Maffei, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty TripAdvisor, will host a Q&A session. Stockholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -26.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTRPA stock has inclined by 141.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 79.40% and lost -3.69% year-on date.

The market cap for LTRPA stock reached $341.00 million, with 75.00 million shares outstanding and 72.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LTRPA reached a trading volume of 1438136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRPA shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRPA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55.

LTRPA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.41. With this latest performance, LTRPA shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.41.

Return on Total Capital for LTRPA is now 3.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.50. Additionally, LTRPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] managed to generate an average of -$5,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTRPA.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 77.20% of LTRPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRPA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,116,775, which is approximately -0.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; STANDARD GENERAL L.P., holding 4,945,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.67 million in LTRPA stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.55 million in LTRPA stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA] by around 6,432,568 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 7,815,570 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 39,892,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,140,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRPA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,149 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 946,515 shares during the same period.