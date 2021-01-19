Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] Stock trading around $9.12 per share: What’s Next?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] jumped around 1.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.12 at the close of the session, up 17.53%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Jounce Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 INNATE Study of JTX-8064 (LILRB2/ILT4 Inhibitor) Monotherapy and PD-1 Inhibitor Combination Therapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors.

– INNATE is a robust Phase 1 study designed to dose escalate quickly and demonstrate proof of concept for JTX-8064 monotherapy and PD-1i combinations -.

– Tumor-specific expansion cohorts to include PD-(L)1i resistant and sensitive tumors and PD-(L)1i naïve and experienced patients -.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 30.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNCE Stock saw the intraday high of $9.22 and lowest of $7.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.72, which means current price is +37.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 352.81K shares, JNCE reached a trading volume of 1130998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on JNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has JNCE stock performed recently?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.76. With this latest performance, JNCE shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.72. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.43.

Return on Total Capital for JNCE is now 35.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.33. Additionally, JNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] managed to generate an average of $437,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 714.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNCE.

Insider trade positions for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

There are presently around $226 million, or 63.40% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: TRV GP II, LLC with ownership of 10,230,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 3,048,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.8 million in JNCE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.04 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly -4.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 2,231,886 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,914,346 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,671,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,818,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,011,182 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 511,245 shares during the same period.