Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] Is Currently 24.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] gained 24.72% or 0.67 points to close at $3.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1280321 shares. The company report on December 28, 2020 that Glory Star New Star Media Holdings Limited Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, announced the results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting, which was held on December 26, 2020, in Beijing, China.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders:.

It opened the trading session at $2.90, the shares rose to $4.46 and dropped to $2.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSMG points out that the company has recorded -12.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -131.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.49K shares, GSMG reached to a volume of 1280321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for GSMG stock

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.91. With this latest performance, GSMG shares gained by 20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GSMG is now -0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.53. Additionally, GSMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] managed to generate an average of $18,950 per employee.Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of GSMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSMG stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 96,676, which is approximately -7.698% of the company’s market cap and around 66.27% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 70,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GSMG stocks shares; and YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.13 million in GSMG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GSMG] by around 1,124 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 503,933 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 246,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSMG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,124 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.