For SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG], Analyst sees a rise to $435. What next?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -15.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $282.26. The company report on December 23, 2020 that SolarEdge Announces Two New Appointments: Chief Marketing Officer for SolarEdge and Chief Executive Officer for Kokam.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced the appointment of Yogev Barak as Chief Marketing Officer of SolarEdge and the appointment of SehWoong Jeong as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Kokam.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Barak brings to SolarEdge over twenty-five years of experience in international marketing and B2B product management, including executive management positions at HP and Applied Materials. In his most recent role, Mr. Barak served as the Head of Strategy, Marketing, Products and Business Management at HP Indigo. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3549706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at 7.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for SEDG stock reached $17.18 billion, with 50.53 million shares outstanding and 49.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 3549706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $273.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEDG stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SEDG shares from 378 to 364.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 22.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEDG in the course of the last twelve months was 110.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has SEDG stock performed recently?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.74. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.49, while it was recorded at 330.28 for the last single week of trading, and 204.82 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 29.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $60,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. posted 1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

There are presently around $12,114 million, or 89.30% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,369,703, which is approximately 5.049% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SWEDBANK, holding 3,106,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $876.78 million in SEDG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $791.35 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly -26.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 6,581,897 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 7,793,838 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 28,542,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,918,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,069 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,229,574 shares during the same period.