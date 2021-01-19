Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] moved down -3.37: Why It’s Important

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: WPF] closed the trading session at $11.47 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.3503, while the highest price level was $11.81.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.59 percent and weekly performance of 0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 787.21K shares, WPF reached to a volume of 976385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.35

WPF stock trade performance evaluation

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, WPF shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: Insider Ownership positions

67 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:WPF] by around 66,189,717 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 150,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 150,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,189,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPF stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,189,717 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150,000 shares during the same period.