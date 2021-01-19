Facebook Inc. [FB] Stock trading around $251.36 per share: What’s Next?

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] closed the trading session at $251.36 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $247.16, while the highest price level was $253.86. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Facebook to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.98 percent and weekly performance of -6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.71M shares, FB reached to a volume of 24727631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Facebook Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $322.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $290 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $270, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on FB stock. On September 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FB shares from 270 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 36.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

FB stock trade performance evaluation

Facebook Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.58, while it was recorded at 251.31 for the last single week of trading, and 248.20 for the last 200 days.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Facebook Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.00 and a Gross Margin at +81.94. Facebook Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.15.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 29.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.96. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Facebook Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $411,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Facebook Inc. [FB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Facebook Inc. posted 2.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 16.60%.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $465,577 million, or 79.80% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,310,879, which is approximately -1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,351,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.8 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $31.17 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,343 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 70,493,714 shares. Additionally, 1,287 investors decreased positions by around 79,275,803 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 1,702,461,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,852,230,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,627,374 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,074 shares during the same period.