EHang Holdings Limited [EH] moved down -10.03: Why It’s Important

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] closed the trading session at $40.00 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.00, while the highest price level was $51.40. The company report on January 12, 2021 that EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced strategic partnerships with Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Pan-Tourism Development Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Huafa Sports Operations Management Co., Ltd. and Flying World (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly initiate Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) operations for aerial sightseeing and other air mobility services in the Hengqin New Area, the largest island and a Free Trade Zone in southeast Zhuhai in Guangdong Province of China. By establishing AAV experience centers and a suite of supporting service systems, EHang AAVs will be integrated into the daily life of the local population.

During a signing ceremony held on January 8, a fleet of EH216 AAVs made passenger-carrying flights in Tianqin Park on Hengqin New Area. The flights were seen by local government officials, enterprise representatives, the media and local residents. A total of 36 passengers flew in the autonomous EH216, enjoying safe and comfortable aerial sightseeing trips. Through this event, EHang fully demonstrated its leading-edge technology for the centralized management of simultaneous flights of multiple AAVs in distributed operations under the command-and-control systems.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 89.48 percent and weekly performance of 62.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 282.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 114.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 343.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, EH reached to a volume of 7573920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

EH stock trade performance evaluation

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.54. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 114.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 282.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 35.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.