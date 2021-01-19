Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] is -12.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -10.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.30. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Ebang International Holdings Inc. to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange in the First Quarter of 2021.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, announced that the Company expects to commence public testing of its cryptocurrency exchange and officially launch the exchange in the first quarter of 2021. Currently, the Company has completed the internal testing of its cryptocurrency exchange.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “The completion of the internal testing of our cryptocurrency exchange is another step forward in expanding our blockchain financial services business. Meanwhile, we will also explore other business opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry such as establishing mining farms and cryptocurrency mining to optimize the structure of our offerings in the blockchain industry value chain.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5667716 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at 8.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.59%.

The market cap for EBON stock reached $447.37 million, with 84.41 million shares outstanding and 76.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 5667716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.19. With this latest performance, EBON shares gained by 32.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.43 and a Gross Margin at -28.02. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.88.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -69.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.76. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$147,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Insider trade positions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.80% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: CSAT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, L.P. with ownership of 151,888, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.69% of the total institutional ownership; SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 55,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in EBON stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 369,605 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,605 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.