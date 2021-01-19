DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] is 116.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ: DBVT] gained 51.34% or 1.92 points to close at $5.66 with a heavy trading volume of 17133870 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin™ Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years.

Montrouge, France, January 14, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $5.321, the shares rose to $5.90 and dropped to $4.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBVT points out that the company has recorded 27.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -319.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, DBVT reached to a volume of 17133870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBVT shares is $6.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for DBV Technologies S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for DBV Technologies S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $14, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DBVT stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBVT shares from 18 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DBV Technologies S.A. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for DBVT stock

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.76. With this latest performance, DBVT shares gained by 109.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.65 for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DBVT is now -103.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.17. Additionally, DBVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] managed to generate an average of -$481,464 per employee.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBV Technologies S.A. go to 20.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]

Positions in DBV Technologies S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ:DBVT] by around 1,743,696 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 14,571,976 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 19,192,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,507,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBVT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,139 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,247,215 shares during the same period.