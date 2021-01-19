Craig Hallum lifts Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] price surged by 31.67 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on January 18, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings Announces $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several healthcare-focused and other institutional investors to purchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $1.25 per share.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 201693306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.41M shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.04 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.40.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.34. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 277.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.84 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5718, while it was recorded at 1.0787 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4906 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SENS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 24.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,558,073, which is approximately -2.174% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,153,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.36 million in SENS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.97 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -4.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 1,863,065 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,108,666 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,189,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,161,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,285 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,330 shares during the same period.