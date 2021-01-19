Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] moved down -31.22: Why It’s Important

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] loss -31.22% or -6.11 points to close at $13.46 with a heavy trading volume of 9308335 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Cardiff Oncology Presents Data that Continues to Demonstrate the Clinical Benefit of Onvansertib in KRAS-Mutated mCRC and Initial Findings from its Expanded Access Program.

– Of the 12 Phase 1b patients evaluable for efficacy as of the ASCO-GI data cut-off date (November 1, 2020), 5 (42%) achieved a partial response (PR) and 8 (67%) have shown a durable response ranging from 6.1 to 13.7 months.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Since the ASCO-GI data cut-off date, 2 additional Phase 1b patients have had their initial 8-week scan showing stable disease (SD) and both remain on treatment to-date.

It opened the trading session at $17.60, the shares rose to $18.01 and dropped to $13.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRDF points out that the company has recorded 197.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1822.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 994.03K shares, CRDF reached to a volume of 9308335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2304.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CRDF stock

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.53. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -34.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 868.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.90, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]

There are presently around $252 million, or 70.40% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,290,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 1,845,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.84 million in CRDF stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $23.31 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 193.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 15,235,767 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,503,958 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,974,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,714,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,641,274 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,209 shares during the same period.