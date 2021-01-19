Canaccord Genuity lifts Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ: MBII] gained 13.33% on the last trading session, reaching $1.53 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Global Adoption of Biologicals Accelerates as Marrone Bio’s Grandevo® WDG Bioinsecticide is Approved for Use in New Zealand, Chile and on Hemp in the U.S.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), a global provider of bio-based crop protection and plant health products, announced that it recently received approval for Grandevo WDG Bioinsecticide for use in New Zealand and Chile. Grandevo WDG and Grandevo CG have also been approved for use on hemp by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Growers are aggressively seeking alternative crop protection solutions that will serve as safe and effective controls for increasingly problematic pests,” said Kevin Hammill, Chief Commercial Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “After several years of extensive field trials in the U.S., we have witnessed the strong performance of how Grandevo WDG Bioinsecticide works on specialty crops. Now growers around the world will be able to experience the performance of Grandevo – from the high-value vineyards of New Zealand’s Marlborough region to Chile’s famous Colchagua Valley.”.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. represents 150.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $256.27 million with the latest information. MBII stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 216.61K shares, MBII reached a trading volume of 1741731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBII shares is $1.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBII stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2016, representing the official price target for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock. On September 04, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for MBII shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for MBII stock

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.53. With this latest performance, MBII shares gained by 25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2278, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1241 for the last 200 days.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.19. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.56.

Return on Total Capital for MBII is now -50.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.55. Additionally, MBII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] managed to generate an average of -$279,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBII.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]

There are presently around $80 million, or 72.20% of MBII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBII stocks are: WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 25,095,634, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, holding 14,303,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.88 million in MBII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.41 million in MBII stock with ownership of nearly -0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ:MBII] by around 1,228,220 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 435,679 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 50,938,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,602,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBII stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,705 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,427 shares during the same period.