BMO Capital Markets lifts Constellium SE [CSTM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.64%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Constellium and Groupe Renault partner on R&D project for sustainable automotive aluminium solutions.

This partnership also includes ESI Group, the Institut de Soudure and the University of Lorraine.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced that it is leading a new R&D initiative in France, Project ISA3*. In partnership with Groupe Renault, ESI Group, Institut de Soudure (Welding Institute), and the University of Lorraine, this ~€7 million project will develop lightweight, recyclable and cost-efficient aluminium solutions for the automotive market.

Over the last 12 months, CSTM stock rose by 10.13%. The one-year Constellium SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.66. The average equity rating for CSTM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 139.21 million shares outstanding and 136.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 863.10K shares, CSTM stock reached a trading volume of 960158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellium SE [CSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CSTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellium SE [CSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, CSTM shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellium SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +9.87. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Total Capital for CSTM is now 12.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Additionally, CSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellium SE [CSTM] managed to generate an average of $5,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CSTM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellium SE posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellium SE go to 42.28%.

Constellium SE [CSTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,657 million, or 89.80% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 16,393,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.14% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,425,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.39 million in CSTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $118.8 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellium SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 12,136,596 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,641,902 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 95,301,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,080,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,339 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,728,163 shares during the same period.