BlackBerry Limited [BB] Revenue clocked in at $965.00 million, up 48.42% YTD: What’s Next?

A sum of 153209792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.86M shares. BlackBerry Limited shares reached a high of $11.56 and dropped to a low of $9.40 until finishing in the latest session at $9.84.

The one-year BB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.19. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $10, while TD Securities kept a Buy rating on BB stock. On September 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BB shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 92.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.16. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.48 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.25 and a Gross Margin at +55.19. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.62.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.97. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$54,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,582 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 61,763,862, which is approximately -2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.77 million in BB stocks shares; and ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, currently with $195.03 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 16,702,844 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 15,724,011 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 229,963,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,389,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,012,340 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,731,497 shares during the same period.