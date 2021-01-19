Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Is Currently 21.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $8.43 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.50, while the highest price level was $9.50. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular Dystrophy Testing.

Saphyr can measure large expansions of disease-causing genomic repeats, impossible with other modern techniques, enabling study of a broad range of currently inaccessible genetic diseases.

Genetic disease cases undiagnosed using existing methods were solved by optical genome mapping.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 173.70 percent and weekly performance of 79.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 1264.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1542.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1361.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 58.86M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 234701789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 188.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 76.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.36. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 1542.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1264.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 585.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.54 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 0.83 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73 million, or 5.60% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,566,305, which is approximately 1468.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 849,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.17 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.19 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 91.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 6,625,416 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,844,226 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 183,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,653,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,031 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,460 shares during the same period.