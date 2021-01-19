BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain 99.90% so far this year. What now?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.885 during the day while it closed the day at $0.83. The company report on January 12, 2021 that BIOLASE Announces Agreement With DSO Dental Care Alliance To Expand Laser Adoption In Dental Offices Across The United States.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers announced an agreement with Dental Care Alliance (DCA), one of the largest dental support organizations (DSO) in the United States with more than 330 affiliated practices in 20 states, to expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies. The Company expects the agreement to lead to a rollout across all DCA offices in 2021.

“BIOLASE’s’ EpicX™ and Epic Hygiene™ lasers are the standard of care in the dental industry,” said Dr. Don Gallo, Chief Clinical Officer for DCA. “We believe the adoption of this leading technology in our offices will provide a new standard of care for our hygiene appointments, while ensuring a safer environment by reducing aerosolization and addressing early stage periodontal disease. We are excited about the prospect of providing aerosol-free, less invasive soft tissue procedures, thereby creating a superior patient experience.”.

BIOLASE Inc. stock has also gained 58.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIOL stock has inclined by 167.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.23% and gained 99.90% year-on date.

The market cap for BIOL stock reached $85.50 million, with 93.51 million shares outstanding and 84.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.26M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 36056543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $1.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.67. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 187.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.33 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3860, while it was recorded at 0.8569 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3937 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.80. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.24.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -77.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.64. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$113,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIOLASE Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 12.00% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,739,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.08% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,111,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in BIOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.65 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -23.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 943,128 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,153,972 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,128,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,225,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,939 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 569,067 shares during the same period.