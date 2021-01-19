Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved up 0.67: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] closed the trading session at $12.04 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.85, while the highest price level was $13.32. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Aurora Announces Agreement with Great North Distributors Inc. For Canadian Retail Sales Execution.

Great North will be exclusive representative for Aurora’s leading portfolio of Canadian brands.

NYSE | TSX: ACB.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.89 percent and weekly performance of 20.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 180.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.93M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 45319796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.56 to $3.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.52. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $203 million, or 14.14% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,970,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.77 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13.53 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 6,499,066 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,868,590 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 7,477,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,845,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,439 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,189 shares during the same period.