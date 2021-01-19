Appian Corporation [APPN] Stock trading around $169.70 per share: What’s Next?

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.64%. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Appian Selected by Accenture as a Core Partner in the INTIENT Network for Life Sciences.

Appian brings low-code speed and automation power to help drive innovation in drug discovery and scientific research.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that it has joined Accenture’s INTIENT partner ecosystem as a core partner. The ecosystem is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and life science companies integrate more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, APPN stock rose by 213.62%. The one-year Appian Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -103.84. The average equity rating for APPN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.19 billion, with 69.92 million shares outstanding and 37.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, APPN stock reached a trading volume of 943160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Appian Corporation [APPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $83.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $84, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on APPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 11.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

APPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Appian Corporation [APPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.64. With this latest performance, APPN shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.62, while it was recorded at 159.80 for the last single week of trading, and 75.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Appian Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -30.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$49,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

APPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

Appian Corporation [APPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,271 million, or 84.80% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 8,059,473, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,900,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $572.04 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly -0.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 3,827,643 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,316 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 25,957,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,061,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,228 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 657,455 shares during the same period.