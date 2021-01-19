Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] moved down -4.52: Why It’s Important

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] closed the trading session at $1.48 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.47, while the highest price level was $1.58. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January:.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.63 percent and weekly performance of 8.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 966.01K shares, ALNA reached to a volume of 964284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ALNA stock trade performance evaluation

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, ALNA shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3604, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4904 for the last 200 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALNA is now -107.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ALNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] managed to generate an average of -$570,349 per employee.Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNA.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 42.80% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,330,373, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP II, LLC, holding 2,790,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 million in ALNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.23 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 577,955 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,237,458 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,917,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,733,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,433 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,036,846 shares during the same period.