Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] Stock trading around $13.37 per share: What’s Next?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALDX] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 9.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.37. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,842,106 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aldeyra, are expected to be approximately $65.0 million. In addition, Aldeyra granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,026,315 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Aldeyra. Aldeyra anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for the continued development of Aldeyra’s lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital, and other general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3343059 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.44%.

The market cap for ALDX stock reached $426.37 million, with 37.80 million shares outstanding and 31.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 761.50K shares, ALDX reached a trading volume of 3343059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ALDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

How has ALDX stock performed recently?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.68. With this latest performance, ALDX shares gained by 94.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.19 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -75.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.69. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$3,041,342 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Earnings analysis for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALDX.

Insider trade positions for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

There are presently around $318 million, or 67.50% of ALDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALDX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,285,458, which is approximately 103.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,651,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.08 million in ALDX stocks shares; and ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $22.02 million in ALDX stock with ownership of nearly 85.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALDX] by around 11,939,351 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,899,597 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,954,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,793,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALDX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,563,597 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 961,918 shares during the same period.