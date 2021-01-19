Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Revenue clocked in at $15.00 million, up 22.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] price plunged by -1.64 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aerpio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ARPO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2, announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from the Company’s clinical assets and cash resources, which amounted to $47.3 million as of September 30, 2020.

As part of this process, the Company will explore strategic options for partnering its programs, as well as, the potential for an acquisition, company sale, merger, business combination, asset sale, in-license, out-license or other strategic transaction. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. will continue to act as Aerpio’s financial advisor with respect to the strategic review process. There can be no assurance that this exploration of strategic alternatives will result in the Company entering or completing any transaction.

A sum of 976259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.22 and dropped to a low of $1.19 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

The one-year ARPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.43. The average equity rating for ARPO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

ARPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, ARPO shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3976, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2342 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -47.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$1,939,209 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.70 and a Current Ratio set at 19.70.

ARPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 41.50% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,193,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.18% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,942,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 million in ARPO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.46 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 8,788,837 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 700,461 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,957,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,446,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,528,896 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 357,281 shares during the same period.