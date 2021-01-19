Tuesday, January 19, 2021
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] moved up 11.83: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 11.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The company report on January 14, 2021 that AcelRx Announces Year-End 2020 Metrics and Review of 2020 Achievements.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, announced preliminary unaudited financial results and other information in connection with its participation in investor presentations, meetings and events during the week of the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Company will post its revised corporate presentation in the investor section of its website.

Key Highlights of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15392706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 22.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.98%.

The market cap for ACRX stock reached $208.62 million, with 90.48 million shares outstanding and 88.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 15392706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.12.

How has ACRX stock performed recently?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.07. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 61.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

Insider trade positions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $46 million, or 26.90% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,455,022, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,083,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 million in ACRX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $7.85 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 5,482,008 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 926,574 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,717,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,125,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,035,890 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 309,936 shares during the same period.

