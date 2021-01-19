Accolade Inc. [ACCD] moved up 9.61: Why It’s Important

Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ: ACCD] gained 9.61% on the last trading session, reaching $52.35 price per share at the time. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Accolade to Acquire 2nd.MD.

The addition of 2nd.MD’s Expert Medical Opinion services to Accolade’s portfolio of high-touch, technology-enabled health and benefits solutions expands Accolade’s clinical capabilities and creates the market’s most comprehensive, integrated healthcare navigation experience.

Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Innovation Specialists, LLC (d/b/a 2nd.MD), a leading Expert Medical Opinion and medical decision support company based in Houston, TX. With healthcare utilization expected to rise significantly in 2021, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integration of 2nd.MD with Accolade’s health and benefits solutions and clinical service offerings will simplify the healthcare experience for employees and increase return on investment for employers by ensuring their employee populations are receiving appropriate care and reducing unnecessary treatment in high-cost scenarios. Accolade will continue to offer 2nd.MD’s service on a stand-alone basis as well.

Accolade Inc. represents 55.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.72 billion with the latest information. ACCD stock price has been found in the range of $51.06 to $54.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 480.86K shares, ACCD reached a trading volume of 2545822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $50.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Accolade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Accolade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ACCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, ACCD shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.45, while it was recorded at 48.10 for the last single week of trading.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accolade Inc. [ACCD] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.96. Accolade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.76.

Return on Total Capital for ACCD is now -15,604.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16,731.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accolade Inc. [ACCD] managed to generate an average of -$41,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 163.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Accolade Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc. go to 28.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

There are presently around $896 million, or 46.20% of ACCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCD stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS IV (PARALLEL), L.L.C. with ownership of 3,779,620, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 1,311,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.64 million in ACCD stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $67.65 million in ACCD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accolade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ:ACCD] by around 17,117,523 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,117,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCD stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,117,523 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500 shares during the same period.