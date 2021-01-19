2U Inc. [TWOU] Is Currently -3.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] loss -3.24% or -1.43 points to close at $42.65 with a heavy trading volume of 978936 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and 2U, Inc. Launch FinTech and Digital Marketing Boot Camps.

Part-time, online fintech and digital marketing training programs available to working professionals in Southern California starting in April 2021.

, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced the launch of its first two intensive online training programs in financial technology (fintech) and digital marketing in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the Pepperdine Graziadio FinTech Boot Camp and Pepperdine Graziadio Digital Marketing Boot Camp will teach students the technical skills critical to landing highly-competitive tech roles in the financial and marketing sectors.

It opened the trading session at $44.30, the shares rose to $45.35 and dropped to $42.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWOU points out that the company has recorded 2.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -270.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, TWOU reached to a volume of 978936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $48.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWOU in the course of the last twelve months was 165.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for TWOU stock

2U Inc. [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.79, while it was recorded at 43.46 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +71.78. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.12. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$62,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 2U Inc. [TWOU]

There are presently around $3,507 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,238,782, which is approximately 37.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,072,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.99 million in TWOU stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $258.31 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 11.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 14,654,438 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 7,028,503 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 60,548,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,231,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,824,225 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,464,695 shares during the same period.