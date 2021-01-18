Yunji Inc. [YJ] gain 23.24% so far this year. What now?

Yunji Inc. [NASDAQ: YJ] loss -5.79% on the last trading session, reaching $2.28 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Yunji to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, announced that its management team plans to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, which is scheduled to take place from January 11, 2021, until January 15, 2021. The Company also plans to participate in one-on-one meetings as part of the conference.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. represents 212.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $513.80 million with the latest information. YJ stock price has been found in the range of $2.20 to $2.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, YJ reached a trading volume of 922203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yunji Inc. [YJ]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yunji Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Yunji Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunji Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for YJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for YJ stock

Yunji Inc. [YJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, YJ shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Yunji Inc. [YJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Yunji Inc. [YJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunji Inc. [YJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.56 and a Gross Margin at +20.76. Yunji Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.08.

Return on Total Capital for YJ is now -25.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yunji Inc. [YJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, YJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yunji Inc. [YJ] managed to generate an average of -$13,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.23.Yunji Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Yunji Inc. [YJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yunji Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YJ.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yunji Inc. [YJ]

There are presently around $30 million, or 11.20% of YJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YJ stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 11,803,654, which is approximately -2.367% of the company’s market cap and around 2.18% of the total institutional ownership; YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 550,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in YJ stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.79 million in YJ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yunji Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Yunji Inc. [NASDAQ:YJ] by around 451,004 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 780,756 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,968,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,200,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YJ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,672 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 260,032 shares during the same period.