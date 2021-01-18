Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] Stock trading around $206.65 per share: What’s Next?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: WLTW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.48%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Willis Towers Watson adds Shanghai to its Global Markets Property & Casualty Hub.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company announced the addition of Shanghai to its global property and casualty hub, aimed at enhancing the company’s global placement model for clients.

The Global Markets P&C Hub further strengthens the ability of Willis Towers Watson’s placement teams to act as one. Initially focused on the coordination of placement activity across London, Bermuda and Singapore, the addition of Shanghai enables the Hub to facilitate increased sharing of ideas, expertise, innovation and perspectives across the Asia Pacific region. The Hub provides clients with access to a truly global response through one point of access. The Global P&C team has over 145 experts across the world who can collaboratively assess client needs to establish the best marketplace for placements and where appropriate provide international market solutions for our clients. The Hub is expected to broaden into other countries as part of a second phase expected throughout 2021.

Over the last 12 months, WLTW stock rose by 1.20%. The one-year Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.97. The average equity rating for WLTW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.49 billion, with 130.00 million shares outstanding and 128.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.18K shares, WLTW stock reached a trading volume of 979939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLTW shares is $229.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLTW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $246 to $202. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WLTW shares from 250 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLTW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WLTW Stock Performance Analysis:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, WLTW shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.72, while it was recorded at 203.12 for the last single week of trading, and 200.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.56.

Return on Total Capital for WLTW is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.06. Additionally, WLTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] managed to generate an average of $22,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WLTW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company posted 4.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company go to 5.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,402 million, or 92.30% of WLTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLTW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,770,733, which is approximately -3.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,151,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in WLTW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in WLTW stock with ownership of nearly 14.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:WLTW] by around 11,671,451 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 14,962,433 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 86,609,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,243,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLTW stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,161,781 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,161,275 shares during the same period.