why SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.88

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [NYSE: SITE] loss -4.20% or -7.25 points to close at $165.40 with a heavy trading volume of 996768 shares. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Stone Center of Richmond, LLC and Stone Center of Fredericksburg, LLC Join SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Stone Center of Richmond, LLC and Stone Center of Fredericksburg, LLC (collectively, “Stone Center of Virginia”) joined SiteOne, effective December 31, 2020. Stone Center of Virginia serves the Richmond and Fredericksburg, Virginia markets with two locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“We are very excited to welcome Stone Center of Virginia to the SiteOne family. They have an outstanding reputation for delivering quality products and exceptional service to customers throughout Virginia. Stone Center is a perfect complement to our current irrigation, agronomics, landscape lighting and nursery products business in those markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

It opened the trading session at $171.16, the shares rose to $173.795 and dropped to $164.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SITE points out that the company has recorded 39.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -210.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 247.10K shares, SITE reached to a volume of 996768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITE shares is $131.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $80 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on SITE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SITE stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, SITE shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.76, while it was recorded at 170.39 for the last single week of trading, and 119.42 for the last 200 days.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +30.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for SITE is now 11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.06. Additionally, SITE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE] managed to generate an average of $16,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.81.SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [SITE]

There are presently around $7,805 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,027,148, which is approximately 4.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,019,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.75 million in SITE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $618.07 million in SITE stock with ownership of nearly -1.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. [NYSE:SITE] by around 3,143,653 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 1,865,345 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 42,179,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,188,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,982 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 108,540 shares during the same period.