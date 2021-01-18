why Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONDS] jumped around 0.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.68 at the close of the session, up 4.79%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Ondas Networks Delivers New Mercury Software-Based Radio Platform to North American Class 1 Rail Customer.

Groundbreaking communications platform enables advanced rail and other mission critical applications.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), announced the first commercial shipment of its Mercury software-based radio platform to a major North American Class I rail customer. Earlier this year, Siemens Mobility and Ondas Networks announced their exclusive partnership to bring a Siemens-branded portfolio of Ondas’ wireless radio communication systems to the North American rail market. The Mercury platform is the newest product introduction under that agreement.

Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is now 35.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONDS Stock saw the intraday high of $14.25 and lowest of $12.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.97, which means current price is +48.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 376.44K shares, ONDS reached a trading volume of 981812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 160.53.

How has ONDS stock performed recently?

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading.

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4797.99 and a Gross Margin at +55.68. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6052.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] managed to generate an average of -$881,370 per employee.Ondas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.