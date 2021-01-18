why Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.78

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] slipped around -0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.34 at the close of the session, down -1.43%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 29, 2020. The call will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/im4fw255 or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 6963016.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock is now 6.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEVI Stock saw the intraday high of $21.64 and lowest of $20.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.64, which means current price is +9.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 917735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. On October 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 17 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.54, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 26.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.88. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $24,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 77.40% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,863,808, which is approximately 12.335% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,783,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.08 million in LEVI stocks shares; and PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $96.2 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 60.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 8,363,437 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 8,750,241 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 31,649,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,763,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,628,495 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,533 shares during the same period.