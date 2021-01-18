why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.86

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] jumped around 0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $78.50 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results; Provides Update for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Net sales declined 12% to $896 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock is now -0.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LW Stock saw the intraday high of $79.09 and lowest of $76.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.32, which means current price is +6.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 979.75K shares, LW reached a trading volume of 937072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $82.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on LW stock. On January 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LW shares from 81 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has LW stock performed recently?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.01, while it was recorded at 76.88 for the last single week of trading, and 66.38 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.61. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.65.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 17.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 310.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.13. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,307.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $47,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

There are presently around $9,913 million, or 92.80% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 16,574,294, which is approximately -1.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,737,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in LW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $882.35 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 9,375,225 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 12,926,821 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 103,984,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,286,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,789,598 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,922,572 shares during the same period.