why Guardant Health Inc. [GH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $150.20

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] gained 1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $159.29 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Guardant Health to Present Data at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Showing Value of Liquid Biopsy to Advance Precision Oncology in Early to Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, will present data highlighting the clinical utility of Guardant Health’s proprietary blood tests to make a meaningful impact on patient care at the upcoming virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held January 15-17, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The presentations will cover the use of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy technology to screen patients for colorectal cancer through to treatment for advanced disease.

Guardant Health Inc. represents 99.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.72 billion with the latest information. GH stock price has been found in the range of $155.07 to $161.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, GH reached a trading volume of 924337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $150.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 6.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27.

Trading performance analysis for GH stock

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 30.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.21 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.34, while it was recorded at 158.11 for the last single week of trading, and 98.42 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.23 and a Gross Margin at +67.01. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.29.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$121,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardant Health Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc. go to 12.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

There are presently around $13,585 million, or 79.60% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 14,037,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,526,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in GH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.01 billion in GH stock with ownership of nearly 5.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 8,268,677 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 6,803,751 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 70,211,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,283,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,619,669 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,376 shares during the same period.