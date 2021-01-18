why Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE: CSU] surged by $1.83 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.23 during the day while it closed the day at $19.23. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Capital Senior Living Names Jay Reed Vice President of Information Technology.

Experienced Technology Executive to Join Senior Management Team.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s leading senior living companies, announced the appointment of Jay Reed as Vice President of Information Technology.

Capital Senior Living Corporation stock has also gained 34.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSU stock has inclined by 103.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 110.72% and gained 55.83% year-on date.

The market cap for CSU stock reached $36.34 million, with 2.05 million shares outstanding and 1.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.06K shares, CSU reached a trading volume of 61760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSU shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSU stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Capital Senior Living Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Capital Senior Living Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10.50, while Stifel kept a Sell rating on CSU stock. On August 02, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CSU shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital Senior Living Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

CSU stock trade performance evaluation

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.19. With this latest performance, CSU shares gained by 30.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.67 for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.03 for the last 200 days.

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +3.71. Capital Senior Living Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for CSU is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,260.94. Additionally, CSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7,818.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] managed to generate an average of -$5,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Capital Senior Living Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital Senior Living Corporation posted -8.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital Senior Living Corporation go to 10.30%.

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 35.10% of CSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSU stocks are: ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 302,460, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC, holding 155,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 million in CSU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.75 million in CSU stock with ownership of nearly 6.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital Senior Living Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE:CSU] by around 11,602 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 166,758 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 553,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,616 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 124,429 shares during the same period.