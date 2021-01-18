why American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $161.40

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] jumped around 1.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $159.72 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that New Jersey American Water Receives Leading Infrastructure Project Award from New Jersey’s Alliance for Action.

New Jersey American Water will be honored with a Leading Infrastructure Project Award from the New Jersey Alliance for Action. The award will be presented to the company virtually at the 10th Annual Leading Infrastructure Project Awards on February 17, 2021.

The award-winning project is for proactive and innovative use of Strong Base Anion Exchange (AIX) system to remove PFAS from the Springfield Well Field. The removal of PFAS to non-detectable limits is achieved using anion exchange resin media technology in two parallel, lead-lag contactor trains with pre-filtration. New chemical systems, pump upgrades and other associated work was also included in the project. Engineered with the help of Mott MacDonald Co., the project is being constructed by Bowen Engineering Corp. and Spark Electric, LLC.

American Water Works Company Inc. stock is now 4.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AWK Stock saw the intraday high of $160.30 and lowest of $157.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 172.56, which means current price is +7.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 868.52K shares, AWK reached a trading volume of 946467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $161.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has AWK stock performed recently?

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, AWK shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.24, while it was recorded at 158.06 for the last single week of trading, and 141.05 for the last 200 days.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.35 and a Gross Margin at +41.11. American Water Works Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.20.

Return on Total Capital for AWK is now 7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.97. Additionally, AWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] managed to generate an average of $91,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Water Works Company Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.40%.

Insider trade positions for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

There are presently around $24,081 million, or 87.00% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,434,249, which is approximately -2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,830,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly -3.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 7,871,734 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 8,032,928 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 134,866,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,770,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,877 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 676,455 shares during the same period.