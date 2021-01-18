Wall Street Analyst Reiterated ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]. What else is Wall St. saying

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [NYSE: ARC] gained 6.09% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2020 that ARC Announces Recommencement of Dividend Program.

With open-market purchases of company shares already underway, ARC’s restart of its dividend program affirms the Company’s commitment to returning shareholder value.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced that it is recommencing its cash dividend program that was temporarily suspended earlier in the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As before, the program will operate independently of ARC’s continuing share repurchases in the open market as discussed on ARC’s third quarter conference call on November 4, 2020.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. represents 42.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.40 million with the latest information. ARC stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 312.53K shares, ARC reached a trading volume of 343687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $5.25 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2017, representing the official price target for ARC Document Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on ARC stock. On March 25, 2011, analysts increased their price target for ARC shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARC Document Solutions Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ARC stock

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.67. With this latest performance, ARC shares gained by 48.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.79 for ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.10 for the last 200 days.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.34. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.79.

Return on Total Capital for ARC is now 5.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.75. Additionally, ARC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] managed to generate an average of $1,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARC Document Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]

There are presently around $39 million, or 46.70% of ARC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,318,271, which is approximately 2.81% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,988,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 million in ARC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.65 million in ARC stock with ownership of nearly -23.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARC Document Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ARC Document Solutions Inc. [NYSE:ARC] by around 815,165 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,943,395 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,975,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,733,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,427 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 604,499 shares during the same period.