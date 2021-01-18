Wall Street Analyst Initiated Willis Lease Finance Corporation [WLFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Willis Lease Finance Corporation [NASDAQ: WLFC] closed the trading session at $36.05 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.01, while the highest price level was $37.2441. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Third Quarter Pre-tax Profit of $6.0 million.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) reported third quarter total revenues of $70.6 million and pre-tax profit of $6.0 million. The Company reported lower revenue in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown in global travel has led to a reduction in aircraft and engine utilization as well as a reduction in demand for aircraft and engine spare parts which keep airline fleets in operation. For the third quarter of 2020, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $62.3 million and spare parts sales were $2.9 million.

“We are pleased to have produced $6.0 million of pre-tax profit in the third quarter as we manage through the substantial impact the pandemic continues to have on our industry,” said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. “We are working closely with our global customers and partners to develop and provide capital solutions in an evolving marketplace. I believe that our liquidity, and ability to provide unique customer solutions in trying times will position the Company well for the eventual recovery and beyond.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.35 percent and weekly performance of 12.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.52K shares, WLFC reached to a volume of 18872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2012.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willis Lease Finance Corporation is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLFC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.39.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation [WLFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.48. With this latest performance, WLFC shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Willis Lease Finance Corporation [WLFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 32.98 for the last single week of trading, and 24.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation [WLFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.48 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLFC is now 9.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willis Lease Finance Corporation [WLFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.73. Additionally, WLFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 341.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willis Lease Finance Corporation [WLFC] managed to generate an average of $288,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Willis Lease Finance Corporation go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $88 million, or 41.40% of WLFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLFC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 509,594, which is approximately -0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 394,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.21 million in WLFC stocks shares; and WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC, currently with $11.27 million in WLFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Willis Lease Finance Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation [NASDAQ:WLFC] by around 464,689 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 106,215 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,867,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,438,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLFC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 420,412 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9,413 shares during the same period.