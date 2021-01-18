Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $25

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE: WDR] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $25.03 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2021 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NAV, WTRE, CIT, WDR.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. represents 64.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.57 billion with the latest information. WDR stock price has been found in the range of $24.98 to $25.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, WDR reached a trading volume of 918141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDR shares is $22.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for WDR stock

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WDR shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.76 for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.57 for the last 200 days.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.48 and a Gross Margin at +53.70. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for WDR is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.88. Additionally, WDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] managed to generate an average of $98,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. go to -8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]

There are presently around $1,766 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,564,890, which is approximately -5.871% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,682,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.27 million in WDR stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $116.68 million in WDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR] by around 4,640,072 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 7,203,451 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 58,725,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,569,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,018 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,142,832 shares during the same period.