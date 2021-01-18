United Security Bancshares [UBFO] Revenue clocked in at $35.00 million, up 7.94% YTD: What’s Next?

United Security Bancshares [NASDAQ: UBFO] closed the trading session at $7.61 on 01/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.925, while the highest price level was $8.00. The company report on December 17, 2020 that United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

On December 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (the “Company”)(NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank (the “Bank”), declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About United Security Bancshares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.94 percent and weekly performance of 7.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.76K shares, UBFO reached to a volume of 182732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Security Bancshares [UBFO]:

Cohen Bros have made an estimate for United Security Bancshares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2007. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cohen Bros dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2007, representing the official price target for United Security Bancshares stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Security Bancshares is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBFO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61.

UBFO stock trade performance evaluation

United Security Bancshares [UBFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, UBFO shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for United Security Bancshares [UBFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

United Security Bancshares [UBFO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Security Bancshares [UBFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.08. United Security Bancshares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.59.

Return on Total Capital for UBFO is now 17.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Security Bancshares [UBFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, UBFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Security Bancshares [UBFO] managed to generate an average of $127,496 per employee.

United Security Bancshares [UBFO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 31.00% of UBFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBFO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 754,305, which is approximately -4.529% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 587,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 million in UBFO stocks shares; and KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $3.21 million in UBFO stock with ownership of nearly 40.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Security Bancshares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in United Security Bancshares [NASDAQ:UBFO] by around 298,609 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 153,133 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,780,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,231,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBFO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,670 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 24,609 shares during the same period.