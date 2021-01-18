Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Trio-Tech International [TRT] Stock trading around $4.64 per share: What's Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Trio-Tech International [AMEX: TRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.35%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Trio-Tech Reports First Quarter Results.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased 30% to $6,841,000. This compares to total revenue of $9,823,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue in each of the Company’s operating segments — manufacturing, testing services, and distribution — decreased in this year’s first quarter versus the same period of last fiscal year, primarily reflecting the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, TRT stock rose by 9.11%.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.58 million, with 3.69 million shares outstanding and 2.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.92K shares, TRT stock reached a trading volume of 90358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trio-Tech International [TRT]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Trio-Tech International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2008.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trio-Tech International is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Trio-Tech International [TRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, TRT shares gained by 21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for Trio-Tech International [TRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trio-Tech International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trio-Tech International [TRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.99 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Trio-Tech International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.81.

Return on Total Capital for TRT is now -2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trio-Tech International [TRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.15. Additionally, TRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trio-Tech International [TRT] managed to generate an average of $1,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Trio-Tech International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Trio-Tech International [TRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 21.00% of TRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 270,996, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 249,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in TRT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.41 million in TRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Trio-Tech International [AMEX:TRT] by around 400 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 5,891 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 774,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 780,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 400 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 53 shares during the same period.

