SVB Leerink lifts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: STSA] traded at a high on 01/15/21, posting a 6.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.34. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that management will participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. Please see additional details below:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Dates:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 510958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.04%.

The market cap for STSA stock reached $87.58 million, with 17.42 million shares outstanding and 13.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 345.40K shares, STSA reached a trading volume of 510958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STSA shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $32 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $4, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on STSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

How has STSA stock performed recently?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.76. With this latest performance, STSA shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for STSA is now -46.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, STSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,657,353 per employee.Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Earnings analysis for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STSA.

Insider trade positions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]

There are presently around $52 million, or 57.00% of STSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STSA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,681,858, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 1,885,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 million in STSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.92 million in STSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:STSA] by around 1,334,153 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,280,301 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,214,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,828,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STSA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 912,652 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,289,121 shares during the same period.