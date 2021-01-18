Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] Is Currently -1.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: RRR] traded at a low on 01/15/21, posting a -1.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.03. The company report on January 16, 2021 that Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Earnings Release Date.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (“Red Rock Resorts”, “we” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RRR) announced that it will release the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and will include a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, please dial into the conference operator no later than 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT) at (888) 317-6003 using the passcode: 9879257. For those of you dialing in internationally, your dial in number is (412) 317-6061. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at http://www.redrockresorts.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 911317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Red Rock Resorts Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.48%.

The market cap for RRR stock reached $2.99 billion, with 70.82 million shares outstanding and 64.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, RRR reached a trading volume of 911317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRR shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Rock Resorts Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, RRR shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +36.86. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for RRR is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 608.65. Additionally, RRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] managed to generate an average of -$239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -79.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRR.

There are presently around $1,537 million, or 90.80% of RRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRR stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 6,642,580, which is approximately -2.615% of the company’s market cap and around 9.31% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 6,518,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.15 million in RRR stocks shares; and ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $160.3 million in RRR stock with ownership of nearly 348.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR] by around 9,950,056 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,185,333 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,258,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,394,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,661,983 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,937,687 shares during the same period.