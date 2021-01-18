R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] moved up 6.30: Why It’s Important

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.53 at the close of the session, up 6.30%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that RRD Responds to Recent Rumors Regarding Its Asia Pacific Business.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, issued the following statement in response to a recent Bloomberg article regarding the potential sale of its Asia Pacific business.

“While the Company’s practice is to not comment on speculation or market rumors, RRD clarified that the Company is not currently engaged in discussions to sell its printing and packaging business in Asia Pacific. As management has previously stated, the Company is focused on its strategy to advance RRD as a leading provider of marketing and business communications and remains focused on executing its long-term strategic priorities – including strengthening its core business, driving revenue performance and improving its balance sheet. As part of this long-term strategy, RRD continuously reviews its business portfolio and periodically explores opportunities to sell portions of its business to increase stockholder value. At this time, RRD continues to actively invest for growth in its Asia Pacific business. In addition, the Company may consider one or more strategic transactions for any of its businesses in the future.”.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock is now 11.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.55 and lowest of $2.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.60, which means current price is +17.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, RRD reached a trading volume of 854321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]?

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has RRD stock performed recently?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 43.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.39 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.28. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.48.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.97. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$2,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

There are presently around $132 million, or 74.70% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,068,603, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,040,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.81 million in RRD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.57 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly -1.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 5,103,972 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,329,796 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,867,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,301,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 296,197 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,420,521 shares during the same period.